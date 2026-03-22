Video: How Dubai pushes ahead with 6,000km walkways plan

Dubai: Dubai has taken a major step towards its vision of becoming one of the world’s most walkable cities, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarding the first contract under its sweeping Dubai Walk Master Plan.

He noted that the Pedestrian Master Plan is central to achieving the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 goal of a “20-minute city”, where residents can access over 80 per cent of essential services within a short journey.

It also includes 110 pedestrian bridges and underpasses to eliminate barriers between communities, alongside a broader push to increase the share of walking and soft mobility trips from 16 per cent in 2025 to 25 per cent by 2040.

The Dubai Walk Master Plan is one of the most ambitious pedestrian infrastructure programmes globally, targeting the development and upgrade of over 6,000km of walkways spanning 160 areas across the emirate.

A defining feature of the project is its integration with public transport. The Al Ras walkway will connect to 11 metro, bus and marine transport stations, enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity and encouraging greater reliance on public transit.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android . You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.