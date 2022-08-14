Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured a person, Sahil Al Nami, for handing over Dh31,000 cash he had found in the jurisdiction area of Bur Dubai Police Station.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Al Sorour, director of the station, praised Al Nami for his honesty in handing over the cash to the nearest police station. Brig Al Sorour also awarded Al Nami a certificate of appreciation to emphasise the importance of collaboration between the community and police.
The director reaffirmed Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening the concept of community partnership and reinforcing the sense of responsibility among individuals.
Al Nami thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and said this honour brought him great pride and joy.