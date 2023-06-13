Dubai: The Air Wing Department, a division within the Ministry of Interior's General Directorate of Security Support, successfully coordinated the prompt transportation of a human kidney from Dubai Hospital to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah.
Upon receiving a request from Al Qassimi Hospital for an urgent kidney transplant, which required immediate transfer to maintain the organ's viability, the Air Wing Department swiftly arranged for the kidney's airlift, ensuring the presence of medical personnel during the transport.
In addition to its security duties, the Air Wing Department also fulfills humanitarian missions, particularly in expediting the transportation of critical cases. This includes providing air ambulance services for accident victims and elderly patients with medical conditions that necessitate swift and specialized transportation.
Moreover, the department plays a vital role in facilitating the time-sensitive transportation of human organs under specific circumstances.