San Francisco: Before you shunt meat off the menu, know that plant-based foods can also transmit antibiotic-resistant bacteria to your gut microbiome, warn researchers.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that of the two million antibiotic-resistant infections per year in the country, 20 per cent are linked to agriculture.

This estimate is based on patients who directly acquire antibiotic-resistant superbugs from eating meat.

"Our findings highlight the importance of tackling food-borne antibiotic-resistance from a complete food chain perspective that includes plant-foods in addition to meat," said Marlene Maeusli from Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers developed a novel, lettuce-mouse model system that does not cause immediate illness to mimic consumption of superbugs with plant-foods.

They grew lettuce, exposed it to antibiotic-resistant E. coli, fed it to the mice and analysed their faecal samples over time.

"We found differences in the ability of bacteria to silently colonise the gut after ingestion, depending on a variety of host and bacterial factors," said Maeusli.

"We mimicked antibiotic and antacid treatments, as both could affect the ability of superbugs to survive passage from the stomach to the intestines."

Little has been done until date to determine how eating plants contributes to the spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs from plants to humans is different from outbreaks of diarrheal illnesses caused immediately after eating contaminated vegetables.

Superbugs can asymptomatically hide in or "colonise" the intestines for months or even years, when they then escape the intestine and cause an infection, such as a urinary infection.