Abu Dhabi: In line with the plan of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) to vaccinate more than 50 per cent of the country's population against COVID-19 in the first quarter of the year, MoHAP announced that 61,396 people have got a coronavirus vaccine over the last 24 hours, bringing to 887,697 the total number of shots taken so far across the nation.
In the meantime, MoHAP, along with health authorities concerned, announced the launch of a national campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, specially the elderly, and people with chronic diseases.