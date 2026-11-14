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UAE tightens oversight of food safety from source to consumer

Monitoring covers imported, locally manufactured and domestically traded food products

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Food safety monitoring extends beyond inspecting products displayed at retail outlets to cover every stage of the food supply chain.
Food safety monitoring extends beyond inspecting products displayed at retail outlets to cover every stage of the food supply chain.
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Dubai: The UAE operates a comprehensive system of food safety monitoring and inspections covering products sold in markets and food establishments, ensuring that food meets mandatory standards and approved technical regulations from its source to the consumer, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has confirmed.

The ministry said the system, implemented in cooperation and coordination with relevant authorities, aims to strengthen compliance with safety and quality requirements, protect consumer health, reduce food-related risks and improve the efficiency of food safety controls across the country.

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It explained that food safety monitoring extends beyond inspecting products displayed at retail outlets to cover every stage of the food supply chain.

This allows authorities to verify the safety of food products and their compliance with approved requirements, whether they are imported, manufactured locally or traded in domestic markets.

The comprehensive approach strengthens regulatory oversight and reduces the likelihood of products that fail to meet approved standards reaching consumers.

The ministry noted that the monitoring and inspection system involves several procedures carried out by the competent authorities, including inspections of food establishments and reviews of documents and certificates related to their activities and products.

Food samples are also collected when necessary and subjected to testing to establish whether they are safe for consumption and comply with mandatory standards and technical regulations.

These tests provide a technical basis for assessing product safety and determining appropriate regulatory action.

Wide range of food products

The ministry highlighted the importance of these procedures given the diversity of food supply sources and the wide range of products available in UAE markets.

It explained that this requires a regulatory system capable of monitoring different types of food from various sources and verifying their compliance with approved requirements without disrupting the smooth flow of trade and food supplies.

The ministry clarified that cases of non-compliance are handled through procedures implemented by the competent authorities, depending on the nature of the violation and the applicable requirements.

These measures ensure that products failing to meet approved safety requirements and standards are appropriately addressed and prevent the continued circulation of food that could pose a risk to consumer health.

The ministry stressed that the system combines the protection of public health with efforts to maintain the efficient movement of food products.

It added that the importance of regulatory oversight extends beyond identifying instances of non-compliance to strengthening adherence to technical and regulatory requirements across food establishments and markets.

The approach also aims to improve confidence in food products available in the UAE and support the stability of food supply chains.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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