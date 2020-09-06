Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday recorded the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day with 2,443 patients being fully cured, taking the country’s total number of recoveries to 66,095.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap), some 513 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 73,984.
Meanwhile, no new deaths were recorded, leaving the country’s death toll at 388.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 87,336 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.