Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 68new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 740,500, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, taking the country’s death toll to 2,142.
A total of 96 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 734,984.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 223,257 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.