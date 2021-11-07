1 of 13
Saris are a Bollywood favourite and to nobody's surprise, Diwali 2021 saw witnessed many sari-torial moments. One such moment was when Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor were seen in lightweight green Manish Malhotra ensembles with metallic accents at Anil Kapoor's Diwai bash.
Image Credit: Insta/ janhvikapoor
The outfits were a perfect start to the festivities, which will culminate in what’s expected to be a wedding-rich season.
Image Credit: Insta/ shanayakapoor02
A sea of Bollywood stars attended Anil Kapoor's fashion-forward Diwali party. Khushi Kapoor, who turned 21, shone in an off-shoulder Manish Malhotra pink lehenga.
Image Credit: Insta/khushi05k
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor know how to rock the Diwali looks. Bollywood’s one of the most spoken couple looked like ‘patakha’. While Arjun wore a black kurta and matching bottoms, Malaika added the vibrance to this couple outfit by picking a solid hot pink saree with a sparkling border. She paired the look with a strap lime green blouse. Even her accessory game was right on point. With pink bangles and flowers in her hair and a silver potli bag in hand, the couple stole the show!
Image Credit: Insta/ malaikaaroraofficial
Actor Sanjana Sanghi also went the lehenga route – she wore a violet Torani lehenga with printed floral motifs on it but added her own personal twist to it.
Image Credit: Insta/sanjanasanghi96
Karishma and Kareena Kapoor rocked the sister act on Diwali; they were dressed in ethic ensembles complete with bindis and kohl-rimmed eyes.
Image Credit: Inst/ therealkarismakapoor
Alia Bhatt, who is expected to tie the knot with long-time beau, Ranbir Kapoor, looked resplendent in a violet Sabyasachi lehenga set with a tie-up blouse. Bhatt posted a picture of the cute couple on social media much to the delight of their fans.
Image Credit: ANI
‘Article 15’ actor Ayushmann Khurrana decide to twin with his family. He posed with wife, filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap, their kids and sibling for a cute shot.
Image Credit: Insta/ayushmannk
Another unit that took a page out of Khurrana’s book was Ajay Devgn and family. Devgan and son, Yuv, wore brown while Kajol was dolled up in a white, red and gold sari. Nysa is studying abroad and was missing from the glam photoshoot.
Image Credit: Insta/Kajol Devgan
Deepika Padukone was pretty in baby pink. She posted a picture of her outfit, wishing fans a happy Diwali. “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!” she wrote. Her husband, fellow actor Ranveer Singh commented, “Baby baby baby”.
Image Credit: Insta/deepikapadukone
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, went all-out in their Diwali celebrations. They posted a number of photos from their party in Diwali in Los Angeles, California. One of the pictures was with their star friends Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh. She captioned the image, “Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies.”
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
The “Desi girl’ concluded the festive season with YouTube star Lilly Singh's Diwali bash. Priyanka took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of herself from the party. She captioned the picture as, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She's a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year's Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening!" For the event, the actress chose a retro look. She donned a short top paired with palazzos in floral patterns designed by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She rounded up her look with a stole, eyegear, oxidized silver jewellery and open tresses.
Image Credit: Insta/lilly
Mouni Roy never leaves a single chance to ooze her oomph. From chic dresses to ethnic wears, she aces all her attires like a pro. On the eve of Diwali, she wore a gorgeous maroon hand painted saree with a spaghetti styled blouse.
Image Credit: Insta/imouniroy