Abu Dhabi: Dubai: The UAE has reported 640 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 79,489.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), as many as 84,642 additional tests have been carried out across the Emirates.
See more
- IPL in UAE: CPL stars land in Dubai in time for IPL challenge
- IPL in UAE: Kane Williamson rises to challenge for Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Photos: Gulf News reader shares his favourite travel destinations in the UAE, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia
- IPL in UAE: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore buzzing ahead of big day
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has climbed to 69,451 after another 468 people received the all-clear.
The ministry has also reported zero deaths, leaving the total number of fatalities at 399.
This means that there are currently 9,639 active cases in the country.