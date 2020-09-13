swab test, swab sample, covid-19 in uae, drive-through screening center
A paramedic staff collects swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening center by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News/archive
Abu Dhabi: Dubai: The UAE has reported 640 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 79,489.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), as many as 84,642 additional tests have been carried out across the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has climbed to 69,451 after another 468 people received the all-clear.

The ministry has also reported zero deaths, leaving the total number of fatalities at 399.

This means that there are currently 9,639 active cases in the country.