New saliva-based test traces paternal roots and migration paths across generations
Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled a pioneering Y-DNA ancestry test, the first of its kind in the UAE, enhancing its existing ancestry testing services.
Developed at the hospital’s Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Laboratory, the test combines cutting-edge sequencing technology with proprietary bioinformatics to unlock insights into paternal lineage using a simple saliva sample.
The Y-DNA test is offered free to all customers opting for standard ancestry testing, providing an added layer of detail about family roots stretching back hundreds of generations.
The Y chromosome, found only in males, is passed from father to son with minimal change. Its unique mutations remain fixed across generations, enabling researchers to trace exact migration routes and ancestral origins.
Through Y-Haplogroup analysis, men can now explore their paternal lineage in unprecedented detail. Each report links to an interactive real-time map, tracing how their ancestors travelled across continents through history.
Dr. Hafiz Ahmad, Head of Molecular Division at RAK Hospital, said the service brings history to life for families in the UAE.
“Ancestry testing is not just science — it’s a journey into the past. With Y-Haplogroup testing, we can trace paternal roots, explore migration paths, and connect people to their historical heritage in a way never done locally before,” he explained.
Based on RAK Hospital’s ancestry data, Haplogroup J1 (J1-P58) is the dominant Arabic haplogroup, found in up to 75% of populations in parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Around 34% of Emirati males tested at RAK Hospital belong to J1, while Haplogroups J2, E1, and R1 are also present.
“These genetic signatures are also seen in Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and India,” Dr. Hafiz added, “showing how the UAE has long been a crossroads of trade, migration, and cultural exchange.”
Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, said: “There’s something profoundly exciting about discovering where your ancestors came from and the journeys they undertook. Our combined ancestry and Y-Haplogroup tests make history feel alive and deeply personal.”
CEO Dr. Ashendu Pandey added: “This technology brings accuracy and accessibility like never before. We are helping residents uncover lineage and migration patterns that were unimaginable just a decade ago.”
The service is designed for convenience. Customers order a saliva kit online, collect their sample at home, and arrange pickup anywhere in the UAE. Results are delivered within 4–6 weeks via email or the RAK Hospital mobile app.
Every Friday, customers also receive free report interpretation and consultation to better understand their ancestry.
The combined ancestry and Y-Haplogroup test is currently available for Dh1,499, offering UAE residents a world-class opportunity to explore their roots.
