GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Thumbay Group opens first veterinary clinic in Sharjah

A farm will also be developed to support specialized centers for small and large animals

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Thumbay Group opens first veterinary clinic in Sharjah
Thumbay

Sharjah: Thumbay Group has opened its first veterinary clinic in Muweilah, Sharjah. The inauguration was attended by Mrs. Bee Fathima Ahmed Haji, Mrs. Shabana Faizal, and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.

The clinic is the first step in the Group’s plan to establish a network of veterinary facilities across the UAE. Upcoming projects include clinics in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, a veterinary laboratory in Ajman, and a dedicated veterinary pharmacy. A farm will also be developed to support specialized centers for small and large animals, including livestock, poultry, camels, and horses.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, “The launch of our first veterinary clinic is more than just an opening—it is the beginning of a journey to transform veterinary care in the UAE.”

The Thumbay Veterinary Clinic in Sharjah provides services such as preventive vaccinations, diagnostics, imaging, dental care, surgical procedures, wellness programs, and care for exotic and avian species. Grooming services and travel health certifications are also available.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The VISS Group (Victoria International School of Sharjah) welcomes Chaltham Ali, Lead of Education for Apple UAE, to its central office

VISS Group welcomes Apple UAE’s lead of education

1m read
The Aljada development in Sharjah will feature the first F&B outlet under the new joint venture.

UAE developer Arada gets into restaurants too

1m read
How Dr. Moideen shapes future of Gulf Medical Education

How Dr. Moideen shapes future of Gulf Medical Education

5m read
Este boosts health tourism with Dh40m investment

Este boosts health tourism with Dh40m investment

3m read