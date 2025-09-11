Thumbay Group opens first veterinary clinic in Sharjah

A farm will also be developed to support specialized centers for small and large animals
Sharjah: Thumbay Group has opened its first veterinary clinic in Muweilah, Sharjah. The inauguration was attended by Mrs. Bee Fathima Ahmed Haji, Mrs. Shabana Faizal, and Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group.
The clinic is the first step in the Group’s plan to establish a network of veterinary facilities across the UAE. Upcoming projects include clinics in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, a veterinary laboratory in Ajman, and a dedicated veterinary pharmacy. A farm will also be developed to support specialized centers for small and large animals, including livestock, poultry, camels, and horses.
Dr. Thumbay Moideen said, “The launch of our first veterinary clinic is more than just an opening—it is the beginning of a journey to transform veterinary care in the UAE.”
The Thumbay Veterinary Clinic in Sharjah provides services such as preventive vaccinations, diagnostics, imaging, dental care, surgical procedures, wellness programs, and care for exotic and avian species. Grooming services and travel health certifications are also available.
