Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 532 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infections in the country to 52,600, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
Two more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 326, the ministry reported.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 993 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 41,714 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 44,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.