Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 48 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 742,376, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
One new COVID-19 death has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 2,149. A total of 70 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 737,400.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 307,646 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.