Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday announced the detection 2,613 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 410,849.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 234,763 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed 12 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 1,322.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,587 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 392,792 of total recovered patients.