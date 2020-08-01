Dubai: The UAE has 254 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 60,760.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting 43,000 of additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days
The ministry has also confirmed that no new fatalities have been reported, leaving the current death toll at 351.
Meanwhile, 346 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 54,255 in the UAE.