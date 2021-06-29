Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday reported 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths and 2,105 recoveries over the past 24 hours.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest cases were detected after conducting 281,043 PCR tests across the country.
This brings the total infections in the country to 631,160 and death toll to 1,807, while the recovery tally has now climbed up to 609,043.
The ministry expresses its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes of swift recovery to the patients.
It appealed to community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.