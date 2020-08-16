Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 64,312 after the country recorded another 210 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
Three more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 364.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 123 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 57,694 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 65,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.