Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported a significant drop in the daily COVID-19 cases with only 1,717 new cases detected over the past 24 hours compared to 2,013 cases confirmed yesterday.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 440,355, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
Five more fatalities from the deadly virus have been also reported, taking the UAE’s death toll to 1,438.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 1,960 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 422,696 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 237,479 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.