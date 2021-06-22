Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Jalila Foundation to support the UAE’s health and medical research sector.
The agreement aims to provide proactive and effective health care services that meet the growing health care needs of the UAE society. It also forms an official framework for cooperation between the two parties in the field of health and medical research.
The partnership agreement, which comes in line with both entities’ interest to strengthen their joint collaboration, was signed by Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, and Abdul Kareem Sultan Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, on the sidelines of Arab Health 2021, running at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from June 21 to 24.
Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, Chairman of the Emirates Health Services (EHS), was present at the signing ceremony in addition to senior officials from both sides.
Under the MoU, both entities will cooperate in conducting national health research projects that would yield clear findings, training opportunities, publishing researches and participating in health and medical conferences, among others.