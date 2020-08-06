The little one was half way out when the woman was being driven to the hospital

Baby Absheen at the Burjeel Hospital Sharjah NICU Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In a highly unusual incident, a young Indian mother delivered her child at the doorstep of Burjeel Hospital Sharjah, where nurses had to rush out to assist her.

Parveen Banu, an Indian expatraite from Chennai, was due for the delivery of her second child on August 16. So when she had slight pain on the morning of August 4, she did not think much of it. However, by 9.30am as she sat for breakast, Banu starting experiencing the pain every five minutes.

“During my previous delivery too, I had silent labour pains. The delivery was natural and very quick. I was registered for delivery at a hosptial in Al Jurf, Ajman, this time, but we realised I had no time to reach there as we stay in Sharjah. The closest hosptial was Burjeel which was 10 minutes away. So my husband Zakeer Azharudhin drove me down to the emergency of this hospital. But on the way, I could actually feel the baby coming out. It was barely 15 minutes after the labour pain had started,” said Banu.

Dr Hala Al Taie with Parveen Banu Image Credit: Supplied

By the time the car reached a traffic signal, the baby was halfway out. And as soon as the couple reached the gate of the hospital, they alerted the security and two nurses rushed out.

Dr Hala Al Taie, the General Physician on duty, told Gulf News: “There was no time for any formalities; two nurses cordoned off the area as there were cars passing by while two others assisted the mother. We had to cut open the lady’s lower garment to extract the baby which had started crying by then. I just severed the umblical chord, wrapped the baby girl and assisted the mother.”

The baby, weighhing 2.65kg, has been placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to be checked or any possible contaimiantion.

The mother was admitted to the hosptial for two days as she required stitches. She has now been discharged.

Dr Al Taie said: “In all my years as a doctor I have never seen a case like this. The mother hardly had any labour pains and the baby was already halfway out at the traffic signal. This is one story I will tell my children and grandchildren. Fortunately for the mother, this hospital was close by and she was able to get all the assistance she required.”

The parents have named the newborn Absheen as her elder sibling, 7, is Tasheen, said the happy father Azharuddin.