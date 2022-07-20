Dubai: As many as 28,195 health professionals received licenses till the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to the figures released by UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The process of licensing has been streamlined, so much so that heath professionals meeting all the required criteria receive their licence in one working day.
The health ministry has clarified that applications are typically submitted online using the account of the licensed facility they work for on the ministry’s portal for licensing nursing and medical professionals.
The growing number of licensed health practitioners reflects the ministry’s success in improving the level and quality of licensing services, providing regulatory services for the health sector and enhancing the electronic licensing service connectivity among relevant authorities.
MoHaP emphasised it will make every effort to promote the quality of health systems and guarantee customers’ satisfaction and happiness with their smart solution systems, adding that it is making the most of quality systems to create services that meet the highest international standards.
Abeer Adel, Director of Licensing and Accreditation Department MoHAP, stressed that the ministry harnesses all its resources to develop an integrated system to better serve healthcare providers and professionals and implement its strategy aiming to improve health sector governance, provide distinguished regulatory and monitoring services for the health sector, and deliver the best smart electronic services.
“We have always been keen to attract highly skilled doctors and technicians to enhance the vitality of the health sector and meet the increasing demand for health care services,” she said.
Adel further went on to say that the department was currently working to re-engineer electronic and digital services in line with its development plan 2022-2023 to enhance the effective contribution of the electronic and smart systems and accelerate the licensing procedures of medical professions across various disciplines and according to a set of standards and indicators.
“This comes in line with the ministry’s ongoing efforts to boost the level and caliber of licensing services and provide distinguished regulatory services to the health sector,” Adel added.