How the brain can relearn what injury takes away

The basis for neuroplasticity is repetition. Imagine a non-Arabic speaker who one day decides to learn Arabic. At first, the student would have no words, no grammar, and no proper pronunciation. Over time, the student acquires some vocabulary and learns to say some things reasonably well, but still imperfectly. With practice, however, the student learns to recognise and express the proper sounds and then words, and expressions. In time, the student can reproduce them, and if all goes well, acquire fluency and idiomatic speech. It’s all a matter of repetition and practice. Repetition is equally the key to neurological recovery, irrespective of whether it be a matter of relearning to walk, regain control of a weakened hand, overcome a visual field defect, speak, calculate or strategise.