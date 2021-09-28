The briefing comes two days before the historical opening of Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 India Pavilion Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: UAE citizens and residents are urged to continue to abide by precautionary measures, conduct regular PCR tests and get vaccinated to return normal life, particularly with only two days before the historical opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s biggest event.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) is called on the public to confirm the accuracy of news being circulated in social media, as the efforts to combat COVID-19 are still ongoing. “We stress on the need to obtain information from official accredited sources to avoid legal liability,” NCEMA said during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

“The spread of misinformation and rumours is damaging, as it hinders the country’s efforts to recover across different sectors, the authority stressed, adding that information and protocols on the pandemic are shared through official platforms, in addition to information on the vaccines and other topics of interest to the Emirati society.

As part of efforts to battle the pandemic, the UAE embraced transparency and integrity in its approach, notably through government media briefing and official media channels

The authority underlined that all information on vaccines including booster shots and the means to obtain them are announced according to the findings of the team with great transparency to ensure everyone is well-informed.

The UAE proves its preparedness in managing large-scale global events, with guaranteed safety and full protection for all visitors and tourists, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday.