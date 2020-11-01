The surgeries took place at the Al Qassimi Women and Children’s Hospital in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: The Ministry of Health of Prevention recently conducted three surgeries for uterine prolapse using the Da Vinci Robtic surgical system. This is the first time such surgeries are being conducted in the UAE.

The surgeries that took place at the Al Qassimi Women and Children’s Hospital in Sharjah display the success of the newly-introduced robotic surgery programme in gynaecology developed by the health ministry.

The three surgeries were carried out by Dr Labib Riachi, Reconstructive Surgery and Robotic Gynecology specialist. Dr Riachi used the robotic arms connected to 3D laparoscopy. The painless surgery was done through a small opening in the abdomen and patients went home within 24 hours without complication and with minimal pain compared to traditional surgeries.

AI powered surgeries the future of health care

The achievement crowns the efforts being made by the Visiting Consultant Office, which is doing its best to bring about its strategic goals set by the ministry concerning robotic operations, and reaffirms the ministry’s keenness to support the Visiting Consultants Programme with the latest equipment and technologies to render quality health care services for patients.

Complimenting the team on this milestone achievement, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that the ministry was keen in harnessing the latest robots to conduct surgeries, and was doing its utmost to redouble its achievements in the artificial intelligence field. “This stems out of the wise directives of the UAE government, which seeks to become an excellence hub in the Middle East for performing robotic surgeries in most medical specialities,” Al Owais said.

Emirati doctors to be trained in robotic surgeries