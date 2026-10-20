Sharjah unveils new identity for its 20 museums. Here's what has changed

Inspired by the emirate's heritage, the new look marks a fresh chapter
Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has unveiled a new visual identity to mark its 20th anniversary, bringing the authority and its 20 museums under a unified design that reflects the emirate’s cultural heritage and its ambitions for the future.
The rebranding marks a new phase in the authority’s development as it looks to strengthen its cultural influence locally and internationally, while continuing to preserve heritage, expand knowledge and encourage learning and discovery.
Inspired by the arches of Sharjah’s historic buildings and museums, the new design incorporates flowing calligraphic elements that represent creativity, movement, discovery and connection. Its logo, graphics and icons form a cohesive visual system, while the colour palette combines traditional heritage with a contemporary approach.
The identity reflects Sharjah’s longstanding emphasis on culture and knowledge, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has placed both at the heart of the emirate’s development.
Beyond its visual changes, the rebranding signals the authority’s ambitions for its third decade, with a focus on reinforcing its cultural role, expanding its international presence and creating more engaging experiences for visitors and communities.
Maissa Saif Alsuwaidi, director-general of Sharjah Museums Authority, said the new identity reflects both the organisation’s mission and its future ambitions.
“It reinforces our commitment to preserving heritage, enriching knowledge and keeping museums vibrant spaces for learning, discovery and cultural dialogue,” she said.
The launch comes as the authority marks two decades of cultural work, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding collections and making museums accessible spaces for education, exploration and engagement.