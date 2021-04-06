Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) will launch intensive inspection campaigns during Ramadan, warning of stringent legal action against violators of Ramadan protocols.
This was announced by the authority during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday, reiterating its call on everyone to cooperate and adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and preventive protocols during the fasting month.
During the briefing, the UAE General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said it launched several awareness initiatives and programmes through smart platforms as well as religious shows that are lined up to be transmitted via various TV and Radio channels to mark Ramadan and encourage the public to abide by social distancing protocols and preventive measures.
Meanwhile, a total of 62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the Emirates in the past 24 hours.
The total number of doses that has been provided to date has now touched 8,659,503, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 87.55 doses per 100 people, bringing the percentage of vaccine recipients to 62.57 per cent of the target group, an achievement added to the UAE’s record .
The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.