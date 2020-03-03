There is a defined process to test patients for Covid-19 Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Doctors at private hospitals in the UAE are following a set protocol to screen flu patients and test them for COVID-19 if deemed necessary, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC). Residents need not panic if they have cold and flu.

Dr Ahmed Abdel Hameed, specialist Internal Medicine at the Medcare Hospital, told Gulf News: “In Dubai, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has been constantly updating protocol on a daily basis and adding precautions beyond the guidelines of WHO and CDC to contain the spread of COVID-19. Under the definition of a suspected case, the patients must answer a detailed questionnaire while they are are triaged. Based on their replies they are quarantined in a negative pressure room. These rooms are such that they do not allow air from within to go outside to contain any airborne spread.”

The protocol is as follows:

1. Patients are checked for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, upper or lower respiratory system infections, and even minor symptoms of sneezing, pain in the throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

2. They have to answer a questionnaire if they have been in close proximity to a Covid-19 patient or have in the last 28 days travelled to one of the seven affected countries that include China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Iran or Italy.

3. Regardless of the travel history, if the symptoms are similar to Covid 19, the patient is isolated.

4. A throat swab and blood sample are taken and sent to the Central Virology Lab at Latifa Hospital.

5. The lab results, out in under 24 hours, confirms if the patient is positive or negative for Covid-19.

6. If negative, the patient is provided symptomatic treatment for flu or cold.