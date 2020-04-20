Group hopes to get at least 35-50 units on April 22 from 9am to 1pm

Prime Hospital launch blood donation drive Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Prime Hospital is organising a blood donation campaign on April 22 from 9am to 1pm.

“Our Target is to get at least 35-50 units of blood and donors in the present campaign will comprise of doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals, administrative and support staff of Prime Healthcare group, who fulfill the acceptable criteria as per WHO, DHA and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, UAE,” said Dr Anthony Thomas Director Diagnostic Services Prime healthcare Group.

Similar initiatives have been organised by the group on a yearly basis since 2009 at its clinics and Hospital.

In recognition and appreciation for these efforts, the group was conferred an award last June by Dubai Blood Donation Center at the Rashid Hospital Innovation Centre.

Dr. Tasneem Jamil, Deputy Managing Director of the Group, said, “A single unit of blood can save life of a patient, especially for those who have encountered life threatening conditions such as trauma, surgeries, blood disorders, blood loss during child birth.”

Considering the present scenario related to COVID-19 the donation drive will be conducted with strict social distancing practices in place between donors, beds and waiting areas. Personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers will also be made available, and the selection of donors will also be carefully monitored.