Nestlé infant formula recall in UAE, MENA: New helplines, online refund, replacement launched

Parents in UAE raise concerns after newborns consumed affected batches. Here’s what to do
Dubai: Nestlé has launched new helplines, a WhatsApp service and an online claims portal for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region following the recall of certain infant formula products after a toxin scare.
The move comes amid some parents in the UAE raising concerns about their babies’ health.
Gulf News has received queries from worried parents seeking guidance on their children's health and safety, with some questioning whether recent illnesses in their newborns could be linked to the affected batches.
More to follow...
