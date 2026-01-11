GOLD/FOREX
Nestlé infant formula recall in UAE, MENA: New helplines, online refund, replacement launched

Parents in UAE raise concerns after newborns consumed affected batches. Here’s what to do

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Gulf News

Dubai: Nestlé has launched new helplines, a WhatsApp service and an online claims portal for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region following the recall of certain infant formula products after a toxin scare.

The move comes amid some parents in the UAE raising concerns about their babies’ health.

Gulf News has received queries from worried parents seeking guidance on their children's health and safety, with some questioning whether recent illnesses in their newborns could be linked to the affected batches.

More to follow...

The Emirates Drug Establishment on Thursday posted images of some of the affected products' tins and asked the public to report related cases, if any.

Nestlé formula recall in UAE: How to check, get refund

4m read
Company officials traced the potential risk to an ingredient supplied to its production lines, international reports said earlier. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

UAE recalls some Nestlé infant formula products

2m read
