Many of them have been serving patients here for over 10 years

Dr Azad Moopen, himself a Golden Visa holder, founded Aster DM Healthcare in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Around 319 doctors from Aster DM Healthcare’s network of Aster and Medcare hospitals and clinics in UAE have been awarded the 10-year UAE Golden Visa for their contribution to the field of medicine and healthcare services.

Founded in the UAE, Aster DM Healthcare has been playing a pivotal role in making international standards of quality healthcare services available in the country over the last 34 years. Many of the awarded Aster doctors have been serving patients in the UAE for more than a decade.

Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “It is a great honour for Aster DM Healthcare to have our doctors recognised by the UAE Government for their outstanding contribution to the society and reaffirms our commitment to provide the best quality healthcare services to the people of UAE.”

Creating a ‘talent hub’

He added: “We thank the visionary rulers of UAE for this incredible initiative which will go a long-way in creating and retaining a talent hub of science, clinical excellence, medical research and quality healthcare services necessary to further establish the region as the leading destination for medical excellence. We congratulate the Aster and Medcare doctors who have been granted this valuable recognition for their service.”

Dr Moopen had been honoured with the Golden Visa in 2019, one of the first Indian entrepreneurs in UAE to receive the prestigious long-term residency. He was recognised for his role in shaping healthcare delivery in UAE over the last 34 years.

Following this, Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, was also honoured with the Golden Visa for her continued contribution to the field of healthcare in UAE.