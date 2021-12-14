Dubai: Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s leading private hospital groups with seven hospitals and more than 20 outpatient clinics across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has today announced that it will move to a Monday-to-Friday working week from January 1, 2022, in alignment with the UAE Government’s recent announcement. Non-shift staff will also move to a four-and-a-half day working week.
The move is in support of the UAE Government’s plan to promote work-life balance for its employees.
David Hadley, chief executive officer at Mediclinic Middle East, said: “Mediclinic Middle East fully endorses the UAE Government’s announcement of a Monday-to-Friday working week. As part of an international company, this gives us the opportunity to become far more productive in our global business activities. We are also committed to the overall wellbeing of our employees as well as our patients, and to be able to work a four-and-a-half day week, where possible, is a significant step towards ensuring the positive mental health of our staff and their families.
"Of course, the availability and standard of our services to patients will be completely unaffected by this decision.”