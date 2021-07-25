Abu Dhabi: A number of specialised clinics will now operate on Saturdays across the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network of facilities.
In a statement, Seha said patients can visit doctors on Saturday for paediatric, obstetric, gynaecological, gastroenterology, cardiology, psychiatric, dental, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology, and nutritional concerns. Clinics will open on Saturdays at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Al Dhafra Hospitals, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), and a number of public Seha clinics operated by its Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) wing.
Seha is the UAE’s largest health care provider, and it operates public health facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate.
Patients survey
“At Seha, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback into our processes and services. Based on recent patient experience survey results, most patients delay health care visits during the week as a result of long working hours. The Saturday clinics will now allow patients the flexibility to visit their preferred health care facility during the weekend, in line with our commitment to ensure streamlined access to world-class health care,” said Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Seha acting group chief operations officer, SEHA.
In addition to the Saturday clinics, Al Dhafra Hospitals also announced the opening of evening clinics to meet the needs of patients and allow them the option to visit a health care facility at a time of their convenience, post working hours.
Patients are encouraged to book an appointment through the Seha call center by calling 80050, through the SEHA app, or by messaging 02 4102200 on the Seha WhatsApp for Business channel.
Seha is the UAE’s largest health care provider, and it operates public health facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate.
Saturday timings
Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS)
Al Bateen: 7am — 10pmm
Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre: 7am — 10pm
Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre: 7am — 10pm
Al Maqtaa: 7am — 10pm
Madinat Khalifa: 7am — 10pm
Al Bahia: 7am — 10pm
Madinat Mohammad bin Zayed: 7am — 10pm
Baniyas: 7am — 10pm
Al Hili: 7am — 10pm
Al Muwaiji: 7am — 10pm
Al Jahili: 7am — 10pm
Al Shwaib: 7am — 10pm
Al Yahar: 7am — 10pm
Neima: 7am — 10pm
Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre: 7am — 10pm
Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre: 7am — 10pm
Al Dhafra Hospitals
Madinat Zayed Hospital Dental 11am — 7pm
Ghayathi Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics: 11am — 8pm
Ghayathi Hospital Dental: 12pm — 6pm
Silla Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics/ OBGYN/ Dental: 11am — 8pm
Marfa Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics: 11am — 8pm
Liwa Hospital General Medicine: 11am — 8pm
Dalma Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics/ OBGYN: 11am — 8pm
Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center Family Medicine/ Pediatrics: 11am — 8pm
Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC)
Paediatric Haematology / Oncology: 10am — 2pm
Paediatric Neurology: 10am — 2pm
Paediatric Nephrology: 10am — 2pm
Paediatric Cardiology: 10am — 2pm
Urology: 10am — 2pm
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)
Obstetrics & Gynecology (Tower A, 1st floor): 9am — 1pm
Haematology & Oncology (Tower B, Ground Floor): 8am — 5pm