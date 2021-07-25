Al Dhafrah-1627204888411
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announces to open a number of specialised clinics on Saturdays in Abu Dhabi to facilitate patients.
Abu Dhabi: A number of specialised clinics will now operate on Saturdays across the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network of facilities.

In a statement, Seha said patients can visit doctors on Saturday for paediatric, obstetric, gynaecological, gastroenterology, cardiology, psychiatric, dental, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology, and nutritional concerns. Clinics will open on Saturdays at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Al Dhafra Hospitals, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), and a number of public Seha clinics operated by its Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) wing.

Seha is the UAE’s largest health care provider, and it operates public health facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate.

“At Seha, we pride ourselves on listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback into our processes and services. Based on recent patient experience survey results, most patients delay health care visits during the week as a result of long working hours. The Saturday clinics will now allow patients the flexibility to visit their preferred health care facility during the weekend, in line with our commitment to ensure streamlined access to world-class health care,” said Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Seha acting group chief operations officer, SEHA.

In addition to the Saturday clinics, Al Dhafra Hospitals also announced the opening of evening clinics to meet the needs of patients and allow them the option to visit a health care facility at a time of their convenience, post working hours.

Patients are encouraged to book an appointment through the Seha call center by calling 80050, through the SEHA app, or by messaging 02 4102200 on the Seha WhatsApp for Business channel.

Saturday timings

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS)

Al Bateen: 7am — 10pmm

Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre: 7am — 10pm

Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre: 7am — 10pm

Al Maqtaa: 7am — 10pm

Madinat Khalifa: 7am — 10pm

Al Bahia: 7am — 10pm

Madinat Mohammad bin Zayed: 7am — 10pm

Baniyas: 7am — 10pm

Al Hili: 7am — 10pm

Al Muwaiji: 7am — 10pm

Al Jahili: 7am — 10pm

Al Shwaib: 7am — 10pm

Al Yahar: 7am — 10pm

Neima: 7am — 10pm

Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre: 7am — 10pm

Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre: 7am — 10pm

Al Dhafra Hospitals

Madinat Zayed Hospital Dental 11am — 7pm

Ghayathi Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics: 11am — 8pm

Ghayathi Hospital Dental: 12pm — 6pm

Silla Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics/ OBGYN/ Dental: 11am — 8pm

Marfa Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics: 11am — 8pm

Liwa Hospital General Medicine: 11am — 8pm

Dalma Hospital Internal Medicine/ Pediatrics/ OBGYN: 11am — 8pm

Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center Family Medicine/ Pediatrics: 11am — 8pm

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC)

Paediatric Haematology / Oncology: 10am — 2pm

Paediatric Neurology: 10am — 2pm

Paediatric Nephrology: 10am — 2pm

Paediatric Cardiology: 10am — 2pm

Urology: 10am — 2pm

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (Tower A, 1st floor): 9am — 1pm

Haematology & Oncology (Tower B, Ground Floor): 8am — 5pm