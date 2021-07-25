UAE leaders
President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (right), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, send condolences to the Chinese President over the loss of lives in floods.. Image Credit: WAM
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the victims of the floods in Henan province due to heavy rains.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Chinese President.