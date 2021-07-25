Dubai: EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw three participants share the Dh1,000,000 second prize in the 35th weekly live Mahzooz draw which took place on Saturday night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.
The winners matched five out of six numbers and bagged Dh333,333 each. Additionally, 86 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,118 winners. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,160,130. The winning numbers were 19, 29, 30, 40, 41 and 43.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw this coming Saturday July 31 at 9:00pm UAE time.
How to participate
For those who missed out on last week’s draw, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering on the website and purchasing bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
The live weekly draw is hosted by Lebanese presenter and TV personality Wissam Braidy, and Indian model, presenter, and entrepreneur Aishwarya Ajit.