Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the 31st edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) here today.
The event, which is organised by Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), which is part of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until May 29.
During the visit, Khaled bin Mohamed toured a number of exhibition stands, as well as the ‘Reading is Seeing’ section of the event, which is dedicated to esteemed Egyptian author Taha Hussein. He also met and interacted with young students on the importance of instilling a love of reading.
Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, DCT Abu Dhabi chairman.
The 31st edition of ADIBF is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors with the participation of 1,130 international, regional and local publishing houses from around 80 countries. Scheduled events are also expected to attract more than 1,000 speakers from 40 countries from around the world to exchange cultural views and share literary ideas in a range of panel discussions, seminars, literary, cultural and academic events.