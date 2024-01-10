Abu Dhabi: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has pinpointed five key symptoms and behaviours indicative of the onset of substance abuse. These signs encompass alterations in eating and sleeping habits, valuables disappearing from the home, and shifts in the individual’s external appearance.

Dr. Saif Ahmed Darwish, consultant in Public Health and Community Medicine, highlights the challenges faced by parents when observing changes in adolescents.

There’s a potential for confusion, as parents may grapple with distinguishing between normal developmental changes and those indicative of health issues. Dr. Darwish emphasizes the importance of avoiding hasty conclusions, cautioning parents against presuming that observed alterations automatically imply addiction in their child or young adult.

Real stories

Dr. Darwish recounted one of the NRC’s success stories, saying that there was a person who started with drugs during his trip to a foreign country, thinking that using the drugs would be limited to the period of his stay there. Then his visits to that country became more frequent, from more than once a year until it became once every few months. Then he began to bring small pieces of drugs and materials with him, and began to crave for them.

“I was stumped by this person who told me while he was undergoing treatment for addiction. During the treatment session, he literally said: ‘I have no friends’, so I told him ‘We are all your friends’... He replied: ‘No, my friends who are of the same ageas me are all dead due to overdose, including those whose car overturned, etc.’”

He continued: “The story of this person shocked me so much, as at the time of his father’s death, specifically at the time of the funeral, he was sitting in the bathroom, and his family thought he was crying and shouting, but in reality he was using drugs. Now, he thanks God for the blessing that when his mother fell ill, he was awake and conscious."

Dr. Darwish said: “Now this person is a different person...he finally quit drugs, recovered from addiction, became a different person, and turning into an athletic person who does not have depression.”

Dr. Darwish stated: "This success story at the center is part of the fruits of the struggle and efforts planted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, when he founded the centre in 2002. At that time, the drug issue was very sensitive and no one talked about it because it was a taboo in Emirati society. But today we speak, raise awareness and educate in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership.”

Family responsibility

Dr. Darwish highlighted that studies consistently reveal families often take around 3 to 4 years to notice when one of their children starts using psychotropic substances.

While symptoms manifest from the outset, some families, in denial, believe drugs are distant from their home and society. However, Dr. Darwish underscores the proximity of the issue. He emphasizes that any abrupt change in a person’s behavior warrants scrutiny.

Illustrating, he cites an example of someone who typically sleeps eight hours a day suddenly becoming alert day and night for several days. Dr. Saif also warns of a global surge in psychotropic substance abuse over the past decade, cautioning against the misconception that legalised substances like cannabinoids are harmless.

Dr Darwish said that young people do know the dangers of drugs. “You can ask anyone ‘Do you know that smoking leads to cancer?’ He will tell you ‘yes’.”

In reality, they pose a narcotic and harmful threat, serving as a perilous gateway to various forms of harm and destruction.

The danger of “Cannabinoids”

Dr. Darwish highlighted that some youths claim during therapeutic sessions that “cannabinoids” are used as a treatment for certain conditions, exerting an impact when consumed. Drawing a parallel with heroin, he emphasised that both are employed as treatments, with morphine crafted in pharmaceutical labs, while heroin and cannabinoids are produced illicitly.

“So we focus on programmes that spread awareness and knowledge.

"But the solution is not knowledge. Rather, the solution lies in changing behaviours through life skills, meaning that we teach and nurture. The child has to be able say ‘no’ to his friends.”

Regarding relapse, he explained diverse causes, often pointing to family dynamics, underscoring addiction’s family-wide impact.

In some cases, the family is the cause, given that addiction does not only affect an individual, but rather is a disease that affects entire families.

Therefore, treatment must be for the family as a whole, to help those families accommodate the addicted person after his recovery.

About the NRC

The National Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi was established in 2002 as a leading center in the field of addiction prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services. The current headquarters is being expanded to accommodate 200 beds serving males and females.

The project consists of three phases. The first phase consists of eight wings connected to each other by internal and external corridors. The second phase includes VIP villas and extended rehabilitation villas. While the third phase includes a training and research centre that includes rooms to treat 100 inpatients.