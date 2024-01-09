1 of 9
The Japanese Sakura Garden in Jeddah offers visitors a peaceful and poetic setting filled with blooming cherry blossoms.
Little Asia arrives on the scene with a vibrant bang in Jeddah's 2023 Event Calendar, promising an unforgettable journey through bustling bazaars, fragrant spices, and electrifying performances, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
More than just a garden, Sakura Garden is a cultural bridge. From November 30 to March 2, the Japanese Sakura Garden features stores offering popular Japanese toys and merchandise.
Additionally, the Sakura Garden includes a special section featuring well-known Arab restaurants offering a blend of Japanese and Arab culinary delights.
The garden witnesses a large turnout as people come to enjoy the view and the many recreational and commercial activities.
The cherry blossom, also known as a Japanese cherry or Sakura, holds a prominent position in Japanese culture. It symbolises beauty and the ephemeral nature of life.
When cherry trees blossom, the Japanese gather for an outdoor party beneath the sakura to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
The Little Asia zone, with its services, leisure and entertainment venues, has 12 areas that represent eight Asian countries: Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and The Philippines.
Tickets for Little Asia Jeddah can now be purchased on saudievents.sa. The pricing is 35 Saudi Riyals from Sunday to Thursday and 55 Saudi Riyals on Friday and Saturday.
