CONGENITAL HEART PROBLEMS

Dr Pradeep Chand S Nair Specialist, Cardio Thoracic Surgery, Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, answers

What is the most common congenital heart defect in the UAE and what can parents do to minimise the risk?

About 75 per cent children with Down syndrome suffer from ventricular septal defect (VSD), where a child is born with a hole between two ventricles of the heart. This is the most common critical congenital heart disease (CCHD), affecting 70 per cent of children with birth defects of the heart. Of these cases, 80 per cent do not require surgical intervention and it heals within the first year of birth.

CCHD is more commonly seen in the UAE for various reasons, such as gestational diabetes, maternal obesity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits, genetic factors and medications during pregnancy.

Parents can take a few measures to reduce their child’s risk of developing birth defects. These include checking with the doctor before taking any medication during pregnancy; being aware of substances which could harm the baby; consulting a diabetic specialist or an endocrinologist in case of diabetes or gestational diabetes; and getting tested for immunity and vaccinated against rubella.

Most importantly, to-be parents should keep their doctors informed of any family history of chromosomal anomalies or any form of CCHD.

How does Aster raise awareness of congenital heart diseases in the UAE?

Aster DM Healthcare, a leading healthcare provider in the country, supports to-be parents in reducing the risks of CCHD primarily by increasing their awareness of the consequences of smoking and drinking during pregnancy.

We also run programmes to highlight the importance of regular perinatal medical care for pregnant women, covering nutrition and weight management, along with endocrinology consultations. Serological tests such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and amniotic fluid study, are routinely conducted to rule out any chromosomal anomalies and genomic disorders associated with CCHD. The neonatology department at Aster Hospital is equipped with neonatal echocardiogram for early detection and management of suspected CCHD cases.

ABOUT HEART ATTACKS

Dr Amal A Louis Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, answers

What are some common signs and symptoms of a heart attack?

Heart attacks typically involve a crushing chest pain or chest tightness, along with sweating, nausea and vomiting. When these symptoms last for more than half an hour, patients must seek urgent medical help.

However, in case of one-third of patients, heart attacks can occur without chest pain. Instead, they present with symptoms such as shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, back pain, and left arm or jaw pain. In some cases there may not be any symptoms at all and it is called a silent heart attack.

Why do south Asians have such high rates of cardiac diseases?

South Asians are prone to getting heart attacks primarily due to diabetics, which affects the cardiovascular system. For reasons unclear, South Asian expats in the UAE get heart attacks at a very young age, with the average age being 40-45 years. Cardiovascular events are higher in lower socio-economic communities due to lifestyle choices, poor diet, stress, lack of exercise and dehydration, which leads to blood clots in the arteries of the heart.

DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

Dr Naveed Ahmed, Specialist, Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool, answers

What are the latest diagnostic tools and surgical treatments available at Aster for cardiac care?

There have been new developments in medication to control diabetes, cholesterol and hypertension, which help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Minimally invasive angiograms, angioplasties and bypass surgery are available for patients diagnosed with heart diseases. Suspected cases go through different tests depending on their problems, such as stress test, echocardiogram, Holter monitoring, and ambulatory BP monitoring. Based on the results, patients undergo angiograms, followed by bypass surgery in case of multiple blockages. Patients can also go for pacemaker implantations for heart rhythm problems.

What are the best ways to take care of your heart when you have diabetes?

High blood glucose in diabetic patients damage blood vessels of the heart and other parts of the body. When diabetes is left untreated, blood vessels of the heart develop blockages leading to heart attacks. - Dr Naveed Ahmed, Specialist, Interventional Cardiology, Aster Hospital, Mankhool

High blood glucose in diabetic patients damage blood vessels of the heart and other parts of the body. When diabetes is left untreated, blood vessels of the heart develop blockages leading to heart attacks. Diabetic patients tend to develop heart diseases earlier than others; so they must commit to regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle, while maintaining glucose at a normal range. They must also quit smoking, keep tabs on blood pressure and cholesterol levels and manage stress across all areas of their life.