The new facility will provide patients with the highest standards of international care

The new 40-bed centre is expected to be completed in 18 months Image Credit: Supplied

H.E. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Dr Hamad bin Al Shaikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD), laid the foundation stone for the Zayed Dialysis Centre at Al Twar-3 in Dubai, to help reaffirm the emirate’s standing as a major regional destination for medical tourism.

Al Qutami said, “The Zayed Dialysis Centre is a shining example of synergy between the authorities, departments and associations. It also reflects the values inherent in the UAE’s society. It is an innovative initiative, especially because it delivers an important medical service, dialysis, but with a humanitarian approach, both of which are a priority for DHA.”

The authority noted that there will be two specialised dialysis centres, the Zayed Dialysis Centre, which had its foundation stone laid today in the Al Twar area, while the second one would be located in the Al Barsha area.

Dr Al Shaibani reiterated the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continue efforts to meet the developmental and social requirements through the 50-Year-Charter that Sheikh Mohammed launched earlier this year.

Dr Al Shaibani noted that the Zayed Dialysis Centre is in line with Dubai’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially the third one aimed at ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being for all people.

The Zayed Dialysis Centre will provide services to patients who require dialysis on a regular basis in accordance with the highest international standards, in addition to dialysis training at home. The design and construction of the centre is expected to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing the contract.

The centre will have two floors comprising a total area of 5,339.58 square metres with a capacity of 40 beds.