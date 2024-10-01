Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has launched its annual Pink Caravan campaign on Tuesday, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a wide range of activities.

The campaign emphasises the vital importance of early detection while empowering individuals with the knowledge to safeguard their health. The Pink Caravan (PC) is deploying eight fixed and over 100 mobile clinics across the UAE to offer free breast cancer screenings as part of the month-long campaign.

In addition to medical services, the campaign will also offer awareness workshops and community activities to engage citizens and residents across the UAE.

Screening units

The Pink Caravan’s fixed clinics will be available across the UAE from Friday, October 11, 2024, until Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, from 4pm to 11pm. Locations include Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, City Walk in Dubai, two clinics at the Chinese Market in Ajman (one for women and one for men), Al Manar Mall in Ras Al Khaimah, Lulu Mall in Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain Mall in Umm Al Quwain.

Complete details on the fixed and mobile clinics are available on PC’s social media accounts @pinkcaravan.

Unique corporate services

FOCP encourages companies and institutions to join the fight against breast cancer by supporting PC’s initiatives. Various options are available for corporate involvement, such as booking a mobile clinic to offer free screenings for female employees or organising a ‘Pink Caravan Corporate Wellness Day,’ which includes mammogram screenings and educational lectures. Additionally, companies can take advantage of the clinics, which provide a comprehensive range of medical and awareness services.

The mobile clinic offers mammograms to 20 female employees over the age of 40, while clinical exams are available for 60 employees over the age of 20. The Corporate Wellness Day package includes virtual seminars and vouchers for mammograms and clinical exams for 60 employees over 20. The mini-clinic offers clinical exams for 60 employees and vouchers for mammograms. Companies can also book awareness lectures to educate their staff on the importance of regular self-examinations. These services can be availed via jamila@pinkcaravan.ae or hana@pinkcaravan.ae.

Campaign in Aljada

From October 4—6, the Pink Caravan will organise a family-friendly community awareness event in Aljada, Sharjah. The event will encourage women, girls, and men to take advantage of early detection screenings and promote cancer prevention awareness. The event will run from 4 to 10 PM and will feature a range of activities, including sports, games, workshops, and a petting zoo. The Manbat Market will showcase healthy products, with a portion of sales supporting FOCP’s mission to assist cancer patients.

Volunteering Opportunities

As part of its community responsibility, FOCP invites medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and medical students, to volunteer for the Pink Caravan campaign. Those interested can apply via email at info@pinkcaravan.ae.

