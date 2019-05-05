The Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority closed down to a fish kiosk for violating the emirate’s health and safety code. Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Over the weekend, authorities shut down a kiosk at Abu Dhabi’s Mina Fish Market and another at Masdar City for not complying with health regulations.

The Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority (ADFSA) issued a decision to temporary close Mina Al Khaleej Grilled Fisk kiosk, which holds commercial license number CN-2089318, in addition to Melius Restaurant with commercial license number MS-11333.

The food outlets were found to have violated Law No. 2, 2008 regarding the safety of food in the emirate, and posed a risk to the public’s health.

A reported issued by the ADFSA stated that the administrative closure against Mina Al Khaleej will remain as long as the establishment fails to correct the offences, which were recorded last March and April.

The violations included:

Leakage of water from the wash basin’s drainage pipes

Unhygienic conditions

Overlap of areas of laundry and food preparation / storage and preparation

Contamination between the areas of preparation, storage and washing areas

The authority further added that Melius Restaurant was closed to the expiration of its trade license issued by Masdar, and that the officials of the establishment did not renew it on time.

The food authority pointed out that the “outlets’ closure comes within the framework of the inspectors’ efforts to strengthen the adherence of food safety rules in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” which also emphasises on the strict policy code carried out by food authorities.

How to report a complaint