Ras Al Khaimah: Employees at a popular food establishment were caught red-handed as they boiled pieces of chicken that were strewn across the kitchen floor.
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah launched an investigation after a video on social media depicted unsanitary cooking practices that were carried out at Al Afrah Public Kitchen.
The video, which went viral over the last few days, left residents in disbelief as they shockingly watched the employees’ complete disregard for hygienic practices.
By Friday, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality had ordered for the food establishment’s closure after receiving an official complaint, and also imposed a fine on the public kitchen.
“The food outlet shall remain closed until the fine is paid and the violations are rectified,” said the municipality.
Photos of the closed restaurant quickly went viral during the weekend, as residents took to social media to applaud the efforts of the civic body with the Arabic hashtag #thank_you_ras_al_khaimah_municipality.
The owner of the food establishment was further required to acknowledge that any repeated offences would lead to a hefty fine and permanent closure of the property.
- The public can report any complaints to Ras Al Khaimah Municipality by contacting the authority on 07-2466666 or via email at info@mun.rak.ae.
- Dubai residents can notify the municipality of any health code violations in food establishments by contacting Dubai Municipality’s hotline 800 900, or by email at complains@dm.gov.ae.
- Residents in Abu Dhabi can report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on the toll free number 800 555.