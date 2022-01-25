In the second episode of the five-part GN vodcast series, MS Talks – Keep Moving Forward, host Muna Al Harbi talked in detail with a leading expert on the causes of multiple sclerosis, as well as the areas medics are still battling to understand.
In episode three, we look at the importance of the relationship between the MS patient and their doctor.
Muna – who has plenty of experience with this crucial dynamic due to being a MS patient herself – speaks to Dr Ahmed Shatila, Consultant Neurologist at Shaikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi.
In the podcast, he explains that although consulting a neurologist for the first time usually fills MS patients with apprehension, this is the time to ask as many questions as possible – knowledge being truly empowering.
Dr Shatila also emphasises the importance of trust in the relationship and urges people to go with their gut when it comes to sticking with a particular doctor.
He urges patients to ask themselves: “Am I comfortable? Do I feel like I can tell this person things? Is he judgmental? Does he listen to me or am I just another diagnosis?”
With a focus on how to establish constructive and supportive dialogue, this podcast tackles what will be one of the most important human bonds any MS patient forms during their life-changing journey from diagnosis to acceptance.