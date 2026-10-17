New hope for osteoarthritis: Dubai scientist targets root causes of joint damage
Dubai: For millions of people living with osteoarthritis, everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs or simply moving without pain can become increasingly difficult. While existing treatments can help manage the symptoms, there is currently no cure for the progressive joint disease.
But research underway in Dubai could help change how the condition is treated.
Dr Nerissa Naidoo, Associate Professor of Anatomy at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), is investigating whether changes in how genes function could hold the key to slowing, stopping or potentially reversing joint damage.
Her research focuses on developing treatments that target the underlying causes of osteoarthritis, rather than simply relieving pain, offering hope for more effective therapies in the future. Dr Naidoo explains what makes the research promising, how it differs from existing treatments and what it could mean for patients in the UAE and beyond.
Answer: More than 500 million people worldwide live with osteoarthritis, a chronic, progressive disease that slowly destroys the cartilage cushioning their joints. This condition leads to the breakdown of cartilage, inflammation in the joint, and changes in the underlying bone. This results in ongoing pain and disability for millions of people, particularly as they age.
What makes this condition so urgent is that there is currently no cure. Today's treatments only manage symptoms, relieve pain, and improve mobility temporarily. But they do not stop the disease from progressing. For many patients, the only long term option is joint replacement surgery. What we need are therapies that target the root cause of osteoarthritis, not just its symptoms.
Answer: My research explores the role of epigenetic changes in osteoarthritis. Epigenetics refers to molecular modifications that influence how genes function without changing the DNA itself. When these mechanisms become disrupted, they can cause the cells in joints to behave abnormally, increasing inflammation and breaking down the protective cartilage that cushions our joints. Over time, these changes contribute to the development and progression of osteoarthritis.
The key here is that these epigenetic changes are generally reversible. That means we may be able to intervene at the molecular level to restore normal cell function. Using patient-derived cartilage cells from osteoarthritic knee and hip tissues, we are testing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical interventions to see whether they can slow down or even reverse joint damage. Our goal is to shift the focus from symptom management to true disease modification, developing therapies that change the course of the disease rather than just masking the pain.
Answer: Current treatments for osteoarthritis are what we call palliative. They focus on relieving pain and reducing inflammation, but they do nothing to stop the underlying disease process. Patients may take anti-inflammatory drugs or injections, but the cartilage continues to break down over time.
Our research takes a precision medicine approach. By targeting the epigenetic mechanisms that drive cartilage degradation, we aim to develop disease-modifying therapies that could slow, stop, or potentially reverse the progression of osteoarthritis. This represents a shift toward precision medicine in musculoskeletal health, moving from symptom management to disease-modifying therapies. We are not just looking for better pain relief. We are looking for a way to change the trajectory of the disease itself.
Answer: For patients, the difference would be significant. Instead of relying on painkillers that wear off and joint replacements that require major surgery, patients could receive treatments that protect their joints from further damage. This would mean better mobility, less chronic pain, and a higher quality of life for longer.
Consider an older adult who loves to walk or play with their grandchildren. With current treatments, they may eventually lose that ability as their joints deteriorate. With a disease-modifying therapy, they could maintain their independence and continue doing the things they love. This research is about helping people stay active, mobile, and connected to their loved ones.
Answer: A recent study published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders reported a knee osteoarthritis prevalence of 12.9% among adults in Al Madam City, Sharjah. Findings like this highlight the importance of greater public awareness and earlier diagnosis, as many people may be living with the condition without recognizing it.
By building expertise in epigenetic therapeutics in the UAE, we are contributing to the global research effort while ensuring our findings are directly relevant to the patients we serve. This research also aligns with Dubai's broader commitment to advancing precision medicine and patient-centered care. It supports the development of innovative treatments that could benefit not only people in the UAE but also the wider region.
Answer: This research was awarded a grant through the Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Grant Initiative, part of the Dubai Future Foundation. It has also been made possible through the collaborative efforts of a dedicated team committed to advancing musculoskeletal research in the UAE. I am especially grateful to my clinical collaborator, Dr. Thomas Nau at King's College Hospital London Dubai, as well as my laboratory team and collaborators at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Rashid Hospital for their continued support, expertise, and commitment to the project.
Answer: The next phase of our research focuses on validating the therapeutic potential of these interventions using advanced disease models and integrative molecular analyses. We aim to expand our epigenetic profiling studies to better understand the molecular pathways driving inflammation, cartilage degeneration, and cellular stress in osteoarthritis progression, while also identifying biomarkers that may support earlier diagnosis and more personalized treatment approaches.
Ultimately, our goal is to contribute to the development of precision-based, disease-modifying therapies that move osteoarthritis management beyond symptom control toward regenerative medicine and improved long-term patient outcomes.