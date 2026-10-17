The key here is that these epigenetic changes are generally reversible. That means we may be able to intervene at the molecular level to restore normal cell function. Using patient-derived cartilage cells from osteoarthritic knee and hip tissues, we are testing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical interventions to see whether they can slow down or even reverse joint damage. Our goal is to shift the focus from symptom management to true disease modification, developing therapies that change the course of the disease rather than just masking the pain.