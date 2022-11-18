Dubai: Senior officials of the Dubai Police, led by Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, participated in the ‘Sports Open Day’ launched at the Dubai Police Academy, as part of the Force’s participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022.
The sports event featured several activities, including ‘Leaders Walk’, a cycling challenge, football and paddle tennis.
Dubai Police were joined by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council.
Strong turnout
The event also saw a great turnout of assistants to the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, directors of general departments and stations, a number of employees at Dubai Police, and officials from other government entities.
Awards
At the end of the event, Al Marri and Hareb honoured 1st Corporal Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Hammadi for winning several local and international sports competitions and 1st Policeman Ammar Ahmed Al Khudairi for obtaining two Guinness World Records in ‘football ‘hotstepper’ ball control tricks and for winning first place in performance ball at the level of the Arab world.
The Dubai Police Rehabilitation & Readiness Enhancement Centre also participated in the event by providing participants with advice and guidance on healthy nutrition.