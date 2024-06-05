Dubai: Dubai Health, the first integrated academic healthcare system in Dubai, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration between both organisations, focusing on an integrated information system, as well as medical, academic and research initiatives. The partnership specifically aims to develop an advanced model of care for patients with substance abuse disorder.

The agreement creates the framework for cooperation in a wide range of areas including patient transfer for additional medical requirements, logistical support, information exchange, training, and development. In addition, Erada will collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University Of Medicine and Health Sciences to develop educational programmes related to substance abuse treatment, residency, and research.

Constant efforts

Dr Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, stated: “The strategic partnership with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai is part of Dubai Health’s constant efforts to further develop the healthcare system in Dubai. It reflects our commitment to enhancing medical care and rehabilitation services, guided by our four core pillars: Care, Learning, Discovery and Giving. Through these pillars, we aim to deliver world-class healthcare services and implement international best practices, positioning Dubai as a leading global model for advancing human health.”

Vital role

“Apart from offering effective treatment and rehabilitation services, the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai actively contributes to framing policies, strategies, and plans. It also plays a vital role in raising awareness about preventive measures, significantly contributing to the overall development of Dubai’s healthcare system. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to leverage the centre’s expertise and high-quality services to enhance the capabilities of our healthcare system, in line with our Patient First approach.”

Abdulrazaq Amiri, CEO of the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai, emphasised the Centre’s commitment to reinforcing cooperation with Dubai’s government departments to promote exchange of experiences and enhance the quality of services for both citizens and residents, particularly in the field of addiction treatment and rehabilitation. Amiri praised Dubai Health for its role as a leading health institution in the emirate, noting that its goals and vision are in line with those of the Erada Centre.

Addiction treatment

Amiri commended Dubai Health for its support in meeting the Centre’s needs for medical services that complement its addiction treatments. These include dental care, emergency case management referred by the Centre, as well as medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory services.

Furthermore, Dubai Health supports the Erada Centre’s initiatives to establish a comprehensive framework to enhance the effectiveness of treating patients with substance abuse disorder in Dubai and the rest of the country.