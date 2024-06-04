High level of sportsmanship

Sheikh Mohammed also expressed his appreciation to all the teams that participated in the league and the President’s Cup, praising their performance and high level of sportsmanship and competitiveness, which enhance football in the UAE and contribute to its sporting record on the local, regional, and global levels.

The President reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to developing the sports sector as part of the country’s aim to achieve top positions in various sports competitions regionally and internationally. He highlighted the importance of nurturing outstanding talents in various sports and investing in them for the nation’s present and future benefit.

The team’s players and administrative and technical staff expressed their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring their appreciation for the attention given to the sports sector in general and football in particular by His Highness in efforts to enhance the sector’s performance and outcomes.