President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed the Al Wasl Football Club at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, celebrating their victory in the President’s Cup for the third time and the ADNOC Pro League Championship for the 2023-2024 season, marking the eighth time in the club’s history.
During the meeting, the President congratulated the players, the team’s coach, the administrative and technical staff, and all the club’s supporters for their efforts throughout the season, which culminated in these achievements.
High level of sportsmanship
Sheikh Mohammed also expressed his appreciation to all the teams that participated in the league and the President’s Cup, praising their performance and high level of sportsmanship and competitiveness, which enhance football in the UAE and contribute to its sporting record on the local, regional, and global levels.
The President reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to developing the sports sector as part of the country’s aim to achieve top positions in various sports competitions regionally and internationally. He highlighted the importance of nurturing outstanding talents in various sports and investing in them for the nation’s present and future benefit.
The team’s players and administrative and technical staff expressed their gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring their appreciation for the attention given to the sports sector in general and football in particular by His Highness in efforts to enhance the sector’s performance and outcomes.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of sheikhs, UAE senior officials and citizens.