Dubai Health Authority on Saturday launches a 'back to school' hotline to answer queries from students and parents related to health issues including COVID-19. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit:

Dubai: Parents of children going back to school in Dubai can now have all the health related queries regarding their childre going back to school answered through a dedicated 24/7 hotline launched by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The hotline 800 588 was launched on Saturday and has already received over 700 calls within 24 hours. The hotline caters to parents, students and all staff members in private schools in Dubai.

Fatima Al Khaja, Director of DHA’s Customer Happiness Department, said that the health hotline was launched with the aim to provide effective communication channels to the community and disseminate timely and accurate health information.

Al Khaja added that the all governmental authorities and schools have worked tirelessly to ensure students are welcomed back with enhanced safety protocols. She said that the helpline is a mechanism to provide all stakeholders including parents, students and school staff in private schools in Dubai with timely information and to help provide them with an effective and convenient communication channel.

Al Khaja further said that the helpline will provide information related to precautionary methods to avoid COVID-19. It will also provide information on all the precautionary measures and protocols that private schools in Dubai have adopted in accordance with the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management and in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Health Safety workshop

Last week DHA organised a workshop in the presence of 400 medical and administrative staff which focused on standards that school clinics need to adhere to, the role of a dedicated health and safety employee in schools to ensure follow-up, monitoring and compliance of all standards. The workshop also reinforced school health standards and protocols, preventive and precautionary measures that must be followed and emphasised on safety and quality of health care.