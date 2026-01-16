Crush or amputation injury in UAE: 6 critical first-aid steps to take immediately

Dr Praveen Kumar Arumugam, Specialist in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), who was part of the multidisciplinary team that successfully replanted the patient’s completely amputated mid-forearm, outlines six critical steps to take in such emergencies.

1. Call emergency services immediately: Dial the local emergency number for an ambulance (998 in the UAE). Time is critical, especially when a limb is severed or there is heavy bleeding.

2. Control bleeding: Apply firm pressure to the wound using a clean cloth or bandage. If blood soaks through, do not remove the cloth. Instead, place another layer on top.

3. Keep the patient calm and still: Lay the person down and elevate the injured limb if possible to slow bleeding. Avoid giving food or drink.