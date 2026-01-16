Crush or amputation injury in UAE: 6 critical first-aid steps to take immediately

Doctor explains what to do in crucial first minutes to save life and limb
When a Pakistani expat labourer in Abu Dhabi lost his left hand in a workplace accident, quick action by colleagues and emergency teams, and the proper preservation of the severed limb, helped surgeons successfully reattach it during a marathon 10-hour operation. The case underscores why immediate and correct first aid is critical in crush or amputation injuries.
Dr Praveen Kumar Arumugam, Specialist in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), who was part of the multidisciplinary team that successfully replanted the patient’s completely amputated mid-forearm, outlines six critical steps to take in such emergencies.
1. Call emergency services immediately: Dial the local emergency number for an ambulance (998 in the UAE). Time is critical, especially when a limb is severed or there is heavy bleeding.
2. Control bleeding: Apply firm pressure to the wound using a clean cloth or bandage. If blood soaks through, do not remove the cloth. Instead, place another layer on top.
3. Keep the patient calm and still: Lay the person down and elevate the injured limb if possible to slow bleeding. Avoid giving food or drink.
4. Preserve the severed part properly: Gently rinse the part with clean water without scrubbing. Wrap it in sterile gauze or a clean cloth. Place it in a sealed plastic bag, then put that bag inside another bag or container filled with ice. Do not place the severed part directly on ice or in water.
5. Note the time of injury: Surgeons usually have a golden window of about six hours to attempt successful reattachment. Providing the exact time helps the medical team plan faster.
6. Get to a hospital equipped for microsurgery: Emergency responders or hospital staff can arrange transfer to the nearest emergency hospital.
“Timely first aid and rapid transfer to the right facility can make the difference between losing a limb permanently and saving it,” Dr Arumugam noted.
